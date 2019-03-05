Flip it Forward for Carilion Children's Hospital with free flap jacks at IHOP next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Next week, IHOP is partnering with Carilion Children's Hospital to give away free flap jacks for a good cause.

On Tuesday, IHOP restaurants across the country will give away free short stacks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to collect donations for local hospitals.

IHOP expects to give away more than 5 million pancakes to raise $4 million for national charity partners and local hospitals, like Carilion Children's Hospitals.

Since 2006, IHOP has raise more than $30 million for children's health and wellness organizations.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.