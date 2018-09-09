Flooding causes damage to multiple businesses in city of Galax

GALAX, Va. - In less than 24 hours, a video of water pouring out of Blevins Building Supply has reached nearly 200,000 views on social media.

Despite the circumstances, Randy Miller, district manager showed up to the store in good spirits.

“Looks like we got about 5 to 6 inches of rain in roughly an hour's time. It picked our store,” Miller said.

The water poured out the front door, causing a considerable amount of damage to the inside.

“At least 70 percent of what was on the sales floors is gone now,” Miller said.

Miller said the water tore through a fence, and poured into the back of the store, rising several feet inside the store.

Galax city manager, Keith Barker said the water overflowed the stormwater system, affecting several businesses in the downtown area.

He has contacted the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for help.

“We let them know that we have declared a state of emergency last night,” Barker said.

Lt. James Cox, of the Galax Police Department, said at least eight vehicles were stranded during the flooding.

"Any time there's water in the road, turn around, go the other way, don't risk it,” Cox said.

Barker said public works and other crews have been working to clear storm drains, roads and debris ahead of the potential for more flooding if Hurricane Florence impacts Southwest Virginia.

