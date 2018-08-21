Flying Mouse Brewery to close by end of year

TROUTVILLE, Va. - There will soon be one less brewery in the Roanoke Valley. The Flying Mouse Brewery in Troutville is calling it quits.

The brewery has been open for five years. The plan is to close it by the end of the year, according to a statement on the brewery's website.

The brewery cites a "focus on family" as the reason behind the decision.

Here is the full statement from the brewery:

In the words of Bartleby Hopsworth, “Life is about the spirit of invention and the thirst for adventure.”

That is the motto that we at Flying Mouse Brewery have lived by for the past 5 years. During this time we have had the pleasure of making new friends and experiencing many adventures along the way. But as new adventures await us with a focus on family, we have decided to close the brewery by the end of the year.

Until our last call, we will continue to be up and running, business as usual, honoring all of our commitments for private events, bands, food trucks, overnight campers and AT hikers. Be sure to check out our Facebook page and website for up-to-date information on any new events, changes to our operating hours and great discounts on our cool merchandise.

Thanks for the opportunity to serve you our craft brews, make lasting memories and experience the adventure of a lifetime.

Go Beer!

The Flying Mouse Brewery team

We will be having discussions about selling the business, building and equipment during the next few months, so please email frank@flyingmousebrewery.com if you are interested in learning more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.