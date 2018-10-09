Food Lion completes renovations worth over $90 million to stores, gifts local food banks

ROANOKE, Va. - The leader of the Food Lion came to Roanoke today to celebrate the completion of an almost $92 million investment in the valley.

Food Lion President Meg Ham announced the grocery store chain has finished remodeling all 63 of its stores in the region.

The renovated stores have received upgrades in several areas. The money spent on its locations was not the company's only investment.

Food Lion is also marking a longstanding partnership with two local food banks, Feeding America Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Both organizations received food trucks valued at more than $100,000.

"We actually asked our partners what they would need and enable them to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively, and ironically, they both had said trucks. And it really speaks to the need for transportation to get fresh food to certain areas," said Ham.

The grand opening of all 63 newly renovated Food Lion stores in our area will happen tomorrow. The first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift.



