Foreigner coming to Roanoke for September concert

Musicians Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen and Jeff Pilson of Foreigner perform during Live Nation's celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

ROANOKE, Va. - We now know another headlining act for the 2019 Budweiser Summer Series.

After Monday morning's announcement that Scotty McCreery will be performing in Roanoke on Aug. 16, Monday afternoon brought the news that legendary rock group Foreigner will also be stopping in the Star City.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Foreigner will be at Elmwood Park.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m. and will be available at a discounted price of $29 through May 8.

After that, the price jumps up to $35.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m.

