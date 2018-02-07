Fork in the Market temporarily closing as part of expansion

ROANOKE, Va. - A restaurant in downtown Roanoke is temporarily closing to undergo renovations.

Fork in the Market co-owner Anna Trinkle said the plan is to expand the restaurant located in the Market Building and create an additional Side Bar, featuring drinks, draft beer and chilled liquor.

The new bar will be located right off the patio, which now serves as an office space.

She's expecting it to take about two weeks until they're back in business and two more weeks after that for the food joint to open.

Some of the workers of Fork in the Market will be helping with the makeover while others will be taking the time off until the shop is running again.

