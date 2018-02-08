Former Botetourt deputy found guilty on DUI charge, assault charge is dismissed

ROANOKE, Va. - A former Botetourt County deputy is guilty of DUI but no longer faces assault charges after a road rage incident in Roanoke.

A judge dismissed the case against 27-year-old Michael Brightwell III on Wednesday.

A woman claimed Brightwell pulled out in front of her near Hershburger and Williamson Road and, at the next stoplight, he threatened and punched her in the stomach before driving off.

According to the sheriff, Brightwell had been working for the department since 2015.

