Former Glenvar girls basketball coach charged with child sex crimes

A former Glenvar High School girls basketball coach now faces child sex crimes charges.

Vinton Police Department officers arrested 40-year-old Theodore Christian Moberg, of Vinton, on Friday.

Moberg, who goes by Teddy, is charged with two felony counts, according to online records. One is for taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, and the other is listed as proposing sex through electronic communication to a child between the ages of 7 and 15.

The alleged actions took place Dec. 4, 2018, which was after he left his positions with the school, according to a Roanoke County Public Schools spokesman.

The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who is investigating this matter, didn’t immediately return 10 News’ requests for comment.

Information Moberg posted online shows he left his positions with the school to work as an insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha in Roanoke. He was the head coach of the girls basketball team for five seasons, ending in September of 2017, and was an assistant with the team for two years before that. He taught English at Glenvar High School from 2009 to 2017.

Moberg is being held at the Roanoke County Jail in Salem without bond.

