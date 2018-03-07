Former Mount Regis Center in Salem demolished

SALEM, Va. - A longtime eyesore in the Salem area is on its way out.

Last December, a fire ripped through the former Mount Regis Center, a local rehab facility, leaving it in pieces.Demolition finally began on the building on Kimball Avenue Tuesday. Mount Regis said negotiations between its parent company and the insurance company had stalled demolition.

In Jjanuary, the city of Salem gave Mount Regis 60 days to get a demolition permit and another 60 to get it torn down once the permits were issued.

"We took a lot of pride in this community. We felt like it was a blemish that needed to come down. It wasn't functional," said Curt Lane, CEO of Mount Regis.

Lane says right now, the focus is on clearing the lot and after that, the company will start discussing what's next for the property.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.