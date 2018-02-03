Former pastor of vandalized church writes book on reconciliation

ROANOKE, Va. - A former pastor of a Danville church that was vandalized in 2016 is speaking out, addressing tensions that he believes led to that vandalism.

Ron Hill had only been serving as the pastor at River Oak Church of God for 18 months.

During that time, the church was vandalized twice.

Hill believes the vandalism was a sign of racial conflict in the community.

So he decided to write a book called, “The Last and Current Capitol of the Confederacy.”

“The civil war has not ended. It continues today,” Hill said.

In his 140-page book, Hill hopes that Abraham Lincoln's dream of a nation reconciled will be realized.

He wants to share the message, "there are no irreconcilable differences."

“Lincoln's idea was to restore the nation. My hope is Lincoln's dream of restoring the nation, reconciliation of the races and reconciliation of every divisive nature,” Hill said.

The book is self-published, available in Kindle format and can be requested through his email address: rhillpstr @gmail.com.

