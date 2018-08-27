Former police officer co-authors article for law enforcement responding to those with mental illness

CHRISTIANSBURG - Taylor Tincher, the Montgomery County teen shot and killed over the weekend, was described by his mother as diagnosed with depression.



Michelle Tincher called 911 because she said her son needed medical attention. Deputies were responding to a call for a disturbed individual on Walton Road when they say he brought out a gun, ignoring their commands and continuing to move towards them in a threatening manner.

That's when deputies shot him.

Criminal justice expert and former police officer Dr. Tod Burke co-authored an article on how law enforcement can possibly de-escalate situations involving people with mental health issues.

"When they're called to a scene, they often don't know what they are dealing with particularly if mental health issues are involved with the subject. So hopefully that information is provided to them beforehand either through dispatch or through the person making the call," Burke said.

The article cites some of the things law enforcement can do when interacting with person with mental illnesses such as: collecting as much information as possible from all possible sources prior to intervening, taking your time, eliminating noise and distractions and asking permission first.

Things you shouldn't do: deceive, challenge or tease the person.

Once you encounter the person, Burke says there are verbal and behavorial cues to look for.

"If the person seems agitated or is pacing back and forth or very slow speech, lack of eye contact, these are all signs they're could be an issue involved," Burke said.



