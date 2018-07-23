Former Roanoke grocery store could become school for children with autism

ROANOKE, Va. - A former grocery store in Southeast Roanoke could be transformed into a school for special needs children.

According to a zoning application filed with the city, Centra Health Group has plans to develop the property into a school for children with autism. Centra's Rivermont Schools provide programs for students with special needs throughout the commonwealth.

The property on Riverland Road used to be a Piggly Wiggly. It's currently owned by Branch Family LLC.

The zoning board will have a chance to approve the application during a public hearing on Aug. 8.

To see renderings of the proposed property, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.