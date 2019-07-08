Former Salem school bus driver convicted of assaulting underage girl

Mario Tama/Getty Images

SALEM, Va. - A former Salem school bus driver will spend 25 days in jail for assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A judge convicted Johnny Couch on the charges Monday in connection with the January incident.

Judge Hilary Griffith sentenced Couch to 18 months in jail but suspended the time after 25 days.

Officers arrested Couch in January after an underage girl said he approached her outside her job and inappropriately touched her.

Her father told 10 News he confronted and attacked Couch on his bus.

The commonwealth did not prosecute the father on charges related to the incident.

Couch is no longer employed as a school bus driver.



