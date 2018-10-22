Founder of special-needs camp wants support to reopen it

ROANOKE, Va. - A camp that once served 47,000 special-needs children and adults over several decades now sits lifeless.

The camp's founder is asking for support to get the Camp Virginia Jaycee operating again after it closed last year. William B. Robertson, of the Virginia Jaycee's said it once was a thriving summer camp.

He started it more than 50 years ago for children and adults with special needs. Robertson said HopeTree Family Services owns the land where the camp is located and he wants the camp to come back to the original owners. He started a petition that more than 1,200 people have signed.

"At this point we're asking for signatures. Once we get the land back, then we'll start working in terms of fundraising money," said Robertson.

Robertson hopes to see the camp come back alive and continue to serve those with special needs and their families.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.