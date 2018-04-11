Four first responders recognized for service

ROANOKE, Va. - Four first responders receiving awards Wednesday from the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke for their outstanding work in protecting their community.

Police and fire rescue departments in Roanoke city and county each had an honoree.

The honorees will receive $50 or may choose to donate the funds to a local charity of their choosing.

The purpose of the award ceremony is to build a positive relationship betwee the community and first responders.

“I am honored and feel privileged to be here. We have a great department of folks and there is not one of them who don’t deserve it,” said Michael Weiss detective for Roanoke County Police Department.

The award ceremony is a tradition that the 98-year-old club is bringing back and hopes to continue in the future.



