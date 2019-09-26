Four hurt, driver charged with DUI in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Four people were taken to the hospital and the driver was charged with a DUI after a Botetourt County crash, according to the Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Catawba Road in the 12000 block at 2:36 a.m. Thursday when a 2013 Toyota tried to make a left turn going too fast. According to police, the car then ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and flipped several times before coming to rest on the road.

The four occupants of the car ran away from the single-car crash, according to police.

Police say an 18-year-old woman involved in the crash returned to the scene to get medical attention, and a K-9 was used to track down the other passengers and the driver, Nolasco Martinez, 21. All four occupants were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. They were all wearing seatbelts.

Martinez was charged with DUI and several other charges, according to state police. Authorities say more charges are pending after consulting with the Botetourt County Commonwealth's Attorney.

