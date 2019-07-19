Four questions to ask day care centers before choosing one

ROANOKE, Va. - Many parents continued to react on social media Friday to a video that has gone viral.

More than 2,000 people have reacted to cellphone video allegedly taken by an employee showing a toddler crying at the HoneyTree Early Learning Center on Route 460 in Roanoke. The caption reads “F------ stop.”

Roanoke police said they’re investigating.

HoneyTree has not given 10 News a comment or answered questions about its social media policy, the employee’s conduct or if the employee still works there.

The reaction has opened up a discussion of the quality of care at local day care centers.

There are online resources that can help parents decide where to send their children. The Virginia Department of Social Services lists inspections, infractions and actions a center took afterward. Additionally, a grant-funded program created a website called Child Care Aware of Virginia that breaks down the options families have for day care based on their criteria.

Mike Elmore, a longtime employee with Roanoke DSS, said the commonwealth has been putting a lot of money into these resources.

“I think that could be very, very, very helpful,” he said.

Elmore connects low-income families with grant funding and information for day care centers. He said transparency is good because it gives parents information and puts pressure on centers to keep their quality up.

“I think it’s very good for vendors to know that consumers are very educated and for them to be prepared to answer questions on their infractions,” he said.

Elmore recommends parents ask questions of a day care facility, starting with the following:

-Can you explain any infractions?

-Can you give us a tour of the facility?

-What is the curriculum like?

-Can parents contact the center if they have questions during the day?

He also said parents may want to ask about the center’s capacity, teacher-to-child ratio, how it dispenses medication and if transportation is provided.

Roanoke parents 10 News talked to Friday did not know about all the resources available,

though many did their own research.

“I wanted my son to definitely learn while he was there. I didn’t just want to send him somewhere where he would just be playing all day,” Roanoke parent Cheree Wiley said.

“You should do as much work as you would if you were going to have something done to your house. You get recommendations. You should do 10 times the amount of work to do that,” Roanoke parent Angela Harry said.

