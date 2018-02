ROANOKE, Va. - Four people were sent to the hospital Monday night after a crash in Roanoke.

The crash happened Monday at 9:54 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and Orange Avenue, according to Roanoke City police.

Police said it appears a vehicle ran a red light and ran into another car.

The people involved in the crash had minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there will likely be charges.

