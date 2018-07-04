Fourth of July can be nerve-wracking for veterans with PTSD

ROANOKE, Va. - Fireworks are fun for many on the Fourth of July. But for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, the patriotic holiday can take a dark turn.

"Fireworks can sound like gunfire or mortar fire," said Dr. Todd Vance, a clinical psychologist with Breakforth Counseling and Consulting.

Vance has counseled veterans for years. He said this holiday is always a tough one for many to handle because they want to have fun but also can't help having flashbacks.

"The memories come back and the emotions that go with those memories come back and they typically don't go away quickly," said Vance.

If you're a veteran dealing with PTSD, Vance recommends being honest if you think fireworks may bring back tough memories.

"Tell your loved ones, tell people that you're going to be with that, 'Hey, this can be difficult for me. And if I go inside or I don't want to be around when the fireworks are going off, it's just because that doesn't feel great to me,'" said Vance.

And for those family members and friends -- give the veterans in your home or your neighborhood a chance to prepare for the noise.

"Many of the veterans I've worked with over the years can enjoy fireworks if they know they're coming, if it's not a surprise," said Vance.

It's a reminder to celebrate but also to be considerate on Independence Day.



