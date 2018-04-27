Franklin Road off-ramp to be closed again for construction

ROANOKE, Va. - Another closure as part of the Franklin Road bridge construction could impact your commute.

The Route 220 north exit ramp will close Wednesday for about two months.

According to the engineer behind the project, the closure is so crews can start installing steel support beams over the ramp. Crews also plan to replace guardrails and re-pave some areas.

The ramp was also closed early last year, but so far, most of the work has been below ground.

Roanoke city leaders say the more than $10 million project should be complete by January.



