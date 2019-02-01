Free conference in Roanoke helps teen girls succeed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A free conference meant to empower young women is coming to Roanoke.

Unleashed: Defining Your Power, Purpose and Passion is a conference that's been around for six years in the DC area and two years in the Baltimore area. A Bigger Picture, Inc. and The Humble Hustle Company helped bring it to the Roanoke Valley.

The conference will be March 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hollins University. It's open to middle and high school girls.

There will be workshops focusing on self-confidence, social media etiquette, goal setting, mental health, personal branding, entrepreneurship, and self-respect. There will be giveaways, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Admission is free if you bring three or more school supply items, which will be donated locally.

There will also be scholarship opportunities for high school seniors.

You can register online here beginning Monday.

For more information or to receive a scholarship application, email info@abiggerpicture.com.

