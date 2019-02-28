Free event offers kids hands-on fun with science and art

ROANOKE, Va. - Science and art will combine to make learning fun for kids.

The third annual Senses and ScienceAbility: A Day of Immersion in Arts and Sciences Explorations will be Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Roanoke.

The free day of fun will feature hands-on activities, interactive experiments, and presentations for kids of all ages.

Some of the activities will take place at the Taubman Museum of Art and others will be inside the Jefferson College Campus at Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital.

Preregistration isn't necessary to attend, but it's strongly encouraged. You can register here.

Those attending can participate in any of the following events during the day:

• Community Collaborative Watercolor Collage

• Buddha Boards

• Drawing with Water

• Wax Resist Art

• Demonstration: How to Grow a Crystal

• Art Venture

• Almost Still Life Drawing: Fish Tank!

• Water is Life—We Treat it Right!

• It’s a Zoo that Treats Your Poo

• Pirate Treasure Challenge

• Poster Presentations: 21st Century Program

• Water Olympics

• Growing Plants: Self-Sustaining Terrarium and Hydroponics

• Little Hands

• La Galleria de Humani Corporis

• Mind Your Beesness

• How Do You Make Dirty Water Clean When You Don’t Have the Western Virginia Water Authority?

• It’s ALIVE!

• Rethink Your Drink!

• Obstacle Course

• Fizz! Bath Bomb Science!

• Under the Sea: Protecting Our Beaches and Waterways

• The Invisible Life in Water

• Anatomage

• The OR Experience

• “Urine” for Some Fun!

• Total Lung Water

• Chemical Water Screening on Home Tap Water



