Free family event coming to Salem Civic Center this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A fun family event is coming to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday.

Growing Up in the Valley is hosting its third annual Virginia Family Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will feature stage performances, inflatables, a magician, and face painting. Kids can also enter to become a cover model for a future edition of the Growing Up in the Valley magazine.

Over 150 family-friendly businesses and nonprofits will be there to provide information and samples to parents. They specalize in all things kids and family, such as sports and fitness, nutrition, daycares and schools, camps, and safety products.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.