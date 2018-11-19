Free parking offered to downtown Roanoke holiday shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke leaders are hoping to make it easier for holiday shoppers to park downtown.

Park DRI is a parking validation program running throughout the holiday season. This year's program will run from November 20 to December 18. Each Tuesday, shoppers can park for free in one of the participating garages between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Participating garages include:

Center in the Square Garage – 11 Campbell Ave SE

Church Avenue Garage – 121 Church Ave SW

Tower Garage – 19 Norfolk Ave SE

Campbell Garage – 335 Campbell Ave SW

Park DRI is a joint effort between downtown Roanoke incorporated and PARK Roanoke.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.