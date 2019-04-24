Free Planet Fitness membership for teens this summer; some will win $5K

ROANOKE, Va. - If you know any teens looking to get fit this summer?

If they are between 15 and 18 years old, they can head over to Planet Fitness and register for the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes.

From May 15 through Sept. 1, once you register at a Planet Fitness, you can enter the sweepstakes to win a $5,000 grand prize.

If you're younger than 18, you must visit a Planet Fitness location with your parent or legal guardian to sign up.

Click here to find the nearest Planet Fitness to you.

