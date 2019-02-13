Free program in Roanoke County teaches girls to code

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A new, free program is teaching girls how to code.

Roanoke County Public Library is launching its first Girls Who Code series next month. It's open to 3rd through 12th grade girls.

Library staff members will teach girls using tutorials and materials provided by Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit that aims to help close the gender gap in technology.

Clubs at RCPL will start the first week of March and sessions run for 10 weeks.

Here are the details for orientation sessions:

- Monday, February 25, 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant

- Tuesday, February 26, 4 p.m. at South County

- Tuesday, February 28, 4 p.m. at Glenvar

- Wednesday, February 27, 4 p.m. at Hollins

There's also Code Club Roanoke at the South County Library, which is for 9- to 13-year-olds. That's happening on certain Saturdays in the spring starting on March 9 at 1 p.m.

