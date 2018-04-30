Free service offered to parents of abused children

ROANOKE, Va. - In an efforts to build better relationships between parents and their young children, Family Service of the Roanoke Valley is offering a free ten-week course called Child Parent Relationships Therapy. It's for families who have suffered from some form of abuse. The sessions will hold up to eight parents. The program was funded by an $80,000 grant from social services.

"The eligibility of that grant is for a child that has been a victim of crime in some way and has either been exposed to abuse or neglect or witnessed a domestic violence,” said clinical supervisor Jennifer Amateis.

“Now, we are able to utilize that grant funding to make the course free for families." To help families in this program you can donate the required toys for the weekly session.

If you are unable to make the session, below are three things you can do to build a better relationship with your child.

• Remember to repair mistakes you've made with your child

• Make time for self-care as a parent

• Let your child display leadership roles in the relationship.

To apply, call 540-563-5316.



