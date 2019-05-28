Free summer lunches offered at Roanoke County schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Schools are out for the summer, but if your kids are looking for a free meal, just stop by the cafeteria.

The Roanoke County Public School district kicked off its free summer lunch program this week.

Thanks to a grant, the district has been running the program for three years. Last year, the county served 4,000 meals. School officials said the program just keeps growing.

Anyone 18 and younger can get a free lunch. There are no strings attached and no registration is required. Kids don't even have to live in the county or the state.

"This is open to anybody. If you live in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem or Mars, you are welcome to come here and have a free lunch on us," said Chuck Lionberger, the school district community relations specialist.

The free lunch program runs at the following locations and times:

Burlington Elementary School

6533 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

Monday through Friday, through July 12 (closed July 4 and 5 in observance of Independence Day)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Herman L. Horn Elementary School

1002 Ruddell Road, Vinton, VA 24179

Monday through Thursday, through July 11 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oak Grove Elementary School

5005 Grandin Road Ext., Roanoke, VA 24018

Monday through Thursday, next week through July 11 (closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

