Ronald McDonald House fundraiser still on, thanks to local business

ROANOKE, Va. - A local business is making a difference to help a group already helping families during turbulent times.

Last month, the Roanoke Ronald McDonald House was damaged when freezing temperatures caused a pipe to burst.

That nearly led to the cancellation of a major fundraiser.

Executive director Anna Semonco, of the Ronald McDonald House, said workers are in the process of reconstructing the home-away-from-home for families with children in local hospitals.

But because reconstruction isn't finished, the upcoming Valentine's Day Spaghetti Dinner was in jeopardy.

“We saw that it just would not be feasible for us to pull off a fundraiser here at our house,” Semonco said.

When staff members at Homestead Creamery heard about the possible cancellation, they decided to do something about it.

“Everything is been donated to us from our vendors and the local community, so all the spaghetti, hamburgers and everything has been donated, and we're very grateful,” Heidi Smith, an employee at Homestead Creamery, said.

“Fundraising is what sustains the home. It helps us take care of our families,” Semonco said.

If you would like to attend the Valentine's Day Spaghetti Dinner, it’s this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Burnt Chimney Fire Department.

