Funeral arrangements scheduled for Franklin county car crash victim

ROANOKE, Va. - We're learning funeral arrangements are being made for one of the victims in the Franklin County crash that killed two people earlier this week.

David Nash's parents and family are heartbroken following the incident. They say he was a lovable guy with a heart of gold and made an impact in his short life. He leaves behind children as well as other family members.

"He never knew a stranger, he always had a smile for everyone that he met, regardless of the situation, he really was striving in life to do as well as he could," David Nash Sr. said of his son.

The New Hope Christian Church has organized a fundraiser for Nash's expenses. They'll also host a celebration of his life Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.