Funny money circulating in Giles County

RICH CREEK, Va. - If you handle money, make sure it's actually U.S. currency and not fake money!

The Rich Creek Police Department in Giles County received another report of counterfeit money being passed in the town.

Last week, a local business received the fake $20 bill pictured above.

The battle to keep fake money out of businesses is bigger than Giles County.

The Secret Service reports that in the past two years, $5 million worth of movie money has been used and seized across the United States.

