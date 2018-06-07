Furry friends from Florida need forever homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A shelter has some new, furry friends from Florida looking for forever homes.

Angels of Assisi rescued 21 rabbits from a Fort Lauderdale shelter. The shelter already had too many rabbits and was in need of help.

After a 906-mile trip, the rabbits are ready for adoption here in Roanoke.

"It's a heartwarming story. It's always great having a backstory to the animal, to be able to let their owner know how you helped save the animal," said Kathleen Legg, director of community engagement for Angels of Assisi.

Angels is also caring for a family of rabbits they rescued from the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

If you're interested in taking home a furry friend, you can visit the shelter during normal business hours.

The shelter is also hosting an adoption event Saturday, June 9, at AAAA Self Storage and Moving in Salem from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

