Gander Mountain reopens as Gander Outdoors this Saturday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Gander Mountain is reopening as Gander Outdoors.

The Roanoke County location, which is off of I-81, will open its doors Saturday. The grand opening celebration starts at 9 a.m.

The outdoors store has been closed for several months following a bankruptcy filing.

There will be free pastries and coffee in the morning. A Boy Scout troop will provide hot dogs and chips from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.

Kids can paint a lure from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and build a duck call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also register to win one of five $100 gift cards.

Anyone who makes a purchase of $25 or more will get a free 5-gallon bucket.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.