Gary Allan concert draws big crowd to Roanoke's Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday night turned out to be a great night to see some country music in downtown Roanoke.

Country star Gary Allan played to a packed crowd at Elmwood Park tonight. Allan is best known for his hit "Watching Airplanes."

The show is part of Downtown Roanoke Inc.'s Budweiser Summer Concert Series. The series is coming up on its five-year anniversary and that's meant more big names in the Star City. Organizers said the little idea for a stage way back when has transformed into a venue that brings a positive effect to the city.

"I think we hoped that we would get here but it's exciting to actually see the investment that the city made and such a fantastic amphitheater right in the middle of downtown and see it actually come to fruition with some really great acts that we're getting in the park," Downtown Roanoke Inc. spokeswoman Jaime Clark said.

The summer concert series wraps up later this month. Indie rock band Young the Giant will take the Elmwood stage Sept. 22nd.

