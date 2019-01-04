Get fit during the Roanoke 100 Miler challenge

ROANOKE, Va.- - It's time to lace up your tennis shoes and start walking. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is once again offering its 100 miler challenge.

All you have to do is walk 100 miles in 100 days. Or you can choose to do an aerobic exercise. The kickoff event takes place Sunday, Jan 13 at the Mountain View Center at 2 p.m. The first walk will be from the center to Vic Thomas Park. Usually 200 to 300 people sign up for the event.

"So, this health initiative is offered from January through April, during those months where people may not be quite as motivated to get up and move. But it is important that everyone get up and move and keep active and stay healthy," said Cindy McFall, Community Recreation Coordinator.

