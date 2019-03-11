Get ready: Downtown Roanoke has a lot going on for St. Patrick's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - It's that time of year when downtown Roanoke turns green! The annual St. Patrick's Day parade and other festivities are happening this Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to line downtown streets to watch the parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. As usual, it will wind through Jefferson Street, Campbell Avenue and Williamson Road.

With its 8:30 a.m. start time, the Shamrock Hill 5K at Roanoke Catholic School will end in time for you to watch the parade. It's $35 to register, which you can do here. There's also a one-mile walk/run.

The free Shamrock Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the plaza behind the Market Building. Love Canon, The Broadcast, Fuzzy Logic, Haus of Schmitt, and DJ Flex will perform and there will also be craft vendors and, of course, alcohol.

For the little ones, there will be a kids zone set up from noon to 5 p.m. on Salem Avenue near the Jefferson Street intersection. It's free and kids can enjoy games, inflatables, and other activities.

In keeping with tradition, Corned Beef and Co. is also hosting its Celtic Celebration on Jefferson Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's a free outdoor street party featuring traditional Celtic music, dancers, and a beer tent.

There will also be plenty of live music at Martin's Shamrockin' St. Pat's Street Party, where $15 will allow you to check out 13 bands. The first band starts playing at noon and the last band will take the stage at 11:30 p.m. Click here to see the lineup and here to buy tickets in advance. You can also pay at the door.

Finding parking can sometimes be a challenge, so you may want to consider arriving early, carpooling or ride-sharing. The parking garages will be free, or you could choose to pay for parking at one of the many lots downtown.

