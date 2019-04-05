Get your Real ID before the big rush

There's still plenty of time to apply for a REAL ID but Department of Motor Vehicle officials say it's better to do it now than later.

Brandy Brubaker, with the DMV, visited the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport today promoting Real ID across Virginia. Real ID effects air travelers taking domestic flights. It also allows you to enter secured federal facilities.

It looks just like a regular license or ID card, except it has a star in the upper right hand corner to show it meets updated federal ID requirements. Brubaker says the next few months will be the best time to get your new card.

"We started issuing Real ID in October. And we've issued more than a quarter of 1 million of them so far. They were available at any of our 75 locations across the state as well as our mobile operations," said Brandy Brubaker, DMV spokesperson.

There's a one-time $10 fee to get a Real ID, plus the regular cost of your license or ID card. The Real ID law takes effect Oct 1, 2020.

