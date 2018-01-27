Gil Harrrington reflects on daughter's death eight years later

ROANOKE, Va.- - Friday marks eight years since deputies found the body of Morgan Harrington.

The 20-year old Virginia Tech student was killed in 2009 after leaving a concert in Charlottesville. Her mother, Gil Harrington, used the tragedy to start Help Save The Next Girl a nonprofit that raises awareness to end violence against women.

Friday, the team launched a new public service announcement in honor of Morgan's life.

"HSTNG's efforts focus on education, victim outreach and legislative activism. Join us check us out at HelpSavetheNextGirl.com. Lets keep our precious children safe," Harrington said.



The organization now has more than 70 chapters across the nation.

