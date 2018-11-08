Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline celebrating increase in membership

ROANOKE, Va. - Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline is celebrating.

The council has seen overall membership growth this year in both the number of girls and of volunteers. Staff members said the volunteer increase is really exciting, because having more people involved means they can serve more girls.

The CEO of the council said it had been seeing a decline in membership for years and this was the first year of growth. She attributes it to working hard and upgrading programming.

"It has all been because of the hard work and commitment of the staff. We attended more events than ever. We had a refocus on our programming to make sure that they were purposeful and intentional," said Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline.

Williams said the chapter has also worked on improving its customer service and volunteer support to bring in new members.



