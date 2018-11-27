Give to your favorite charity on Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va.- - People have the opportunity tomorrow to make a difference for one of your favorite charities. The day is called Giving Tuesday. It's an international day of giving on which charitable organizations receive contributions from supporters.



The Better Business Bureau wants to help people give their money wisely.

"As you are receiving those solicitations, you know you have organizations that you give to on a regular basis and that you support and that you love their mission. But you may get some that you're not familiar with. So let's check those out before you make contributions and make sure it is a legitimate organization nd the money is actually going to help people," said Julie Wheeler.

Giving Tuesday is entering its seventh year.

