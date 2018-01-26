Give up smoking for good, a change in FDA recommendations

ROANOKE, Va. - An estimated 20 million Americans say they want to quit smoking this year. It's a goal that takes months and even years to achieve as many people start smoking again several times before giving it up for good.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can take as many as eight to 10 tries before someone gives up smoking for good.

It's a goal that certified tobacco treatment specialist Dr. Donna Bond says is worth working for. She says whether you've just started smoking or have been smoking for 50 years, it's never too late to stop and the benefits from quitting are almost immediate.

"The good thing is, when you quit, no matter how long you've smoked, the body stops the damage and starts repairing itself immediately, within 20 minutes," she says. "Within a few years, you can get back to the health of someone that's never smoked, within about 15 years or so. You can't reverse the damage that's been done, but you can prevent further damage."

She says 20 minutes after your last cigarette, your blood pressure and heart rate decreases. After 12 hours, carbon monoxide and oxygen levels in the blood return to normal. At 24 hours, the chance of heart attack decreases. Once you've been smoke-free for 48 hours, you have a better sense of smell and taste, as your nerve endings regrow. After one to nine months, expect an improvement in coughing and shortness of breath.

Bond says nearly everybody knows about the damage that smoking can cause, but because most smokers don't see that damage from smoking until later in life, they ignore the facts and continue smoking.

From the very first cigarette, Bond says smoking affects every system in your body. It constricts oxygen and blood flow to every organ, with the damage building up over time.

Regardless of how long you've been smoking or how many cigarettes you smoke a day, Bond says now is the time to stop.

For people who have tried using nicotine patches, gums or lozenges before and found they didn't work, experts say try again. The FDA recommendations on those products have changed, which could make it easier for you to give up smoking for good.

"The amount of nicotine in the patch is not as high as the amount of nicotine in the cigarette," Bond says. "So what the FDA says now is, you've used the patch but on top of that you can use the nicotine gum or lozenge when you really want a cigarette and that will take care of the craving. Then you can wean off of that."

Even when combined, Bond says the nicotine replacement therapies are still safer than smoking because there's only nicotine in them-- all of the other chemicals that make cigarettes so dangerous have been removed.

The FDA also says that if you slip up while using the nicotine replacement and smoke a cigarette, don't give up on the nicotine replacement therapy or remove the patch. Just get back on track with your efforts to quit.

