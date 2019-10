ROANOKE, Va. - "Go Fest" continued in Roanoke on Saturday.

A total of 40,000 people were expected for the weekend festival at River's Edge.

The festival featured nearly 125 outdoor activities and several vendors.

It's a tradition for many people in the community each year.

The Go Outside Festival is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The festival runs through the weekend and ends Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.