Go Outside Fest draws in packed crowd despite this week's storm

ROANOKE, Va. - Go Outside Fest is getting a huge turnout of participants this year.

Organizers said the wet weather made preparations a challenge but they got everything running smoothly.

The festival is drawing in a packed crowd on Saturday.

This year the annual event is projected to attract 40,000 visitors.

People got to enjoy visiting with dozens of vendors, outdoor activities and much more.

The festival continues at the River's Edge Sports Complex on Sunday until 5 p.m.

