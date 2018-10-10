Go Outside Fest volunteers scurry to prepare ahead of Thursday's expected rain

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the biggest festivals in Roanoke is just around the corner.

But with Thursday’s forecast calling for at least an inch of rain, organizers of Go Outside Fest are scurrying with preparations.

The annual event is expected to draw in 40,000 visitors this year.

Crews are working to set up equipment ahead of schedule in case the weather slows down the preparation process.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers were putting up tents, tables and lighting poles.

Their main concern is trying to avoid damage to the field when about a dozen trailers drive in.

The Go Outside Fest will start at the River's Edge Sports Complex on Friday and continue through the weekend.

