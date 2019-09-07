God's Pit Crew fills truck with donations for Dorian victims

ROANOKE, Va. - People in Southwest Virginia are continuing efforts to send needed supplies to Hurricane Dorian victims.

Today, God's Pit Crew set up a truck to collect donations at the Willow Fall Harvest Festival in Roanoke.

Their goal was to fill the entire truck with food, personal items and personal notes of encouragement.

If you couldn't make it out today, don't worry. You can still donate on God's Pit Crew's website.

For the full list of items needed, you can also head to the group's website.

