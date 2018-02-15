Gold's Gym in Cave Spring is now Crunch Fitness

Hundreds come to Gold's Gym to participate in Million Pound Challenge (Image 1)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Gold’s Gym in Cave Spring is now a Crunch Fitness.

No significant changes will be made initially, however new gym classes and workout spaces will be available soon.

Personal and small group training as well as an online nutrition program are among the other new amenities that will be provided with the brand change.

New memberships will be offered soon by Crunch Fitness.

Updates will be available on the Crunch website and social media accounts.

