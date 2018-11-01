Good news for Virginia families who care for loved one with disabilities or chronic conditions

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services is offering a program that can help Virginia families who care for a loved one with disabilities or chronic conditions.

Caregivers can now apply for up to $400 reimbursement for respite care under a limited voucher program.

Ron Boyd, President and CEO of the nonprofit Local Office on Aging, said many caregivers burn out from the stress of their jobs.

This program will give them a chance to take care of themselves while also caring for others.

“It's exciting that the commonwealth has received this grant because it's going to give more respite, which basically gives more breaks. It's going to help caregivers be able to serve those they're caring for,” Boyd said.

To qualify, you must provide full-time care to an individual of any age or disability who lives with you in Virginia.

