Goodwill and Salem VA medical center join forces to help veterans in need of transportation

SALEM, Va. - Thousands of veterans call Southwest Virginia home and many of them are in need of a ride.

For the first time, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and the Salem VA Medical Center have partnered to address this problem.

The two groups are asking the community to donate any new or gently used bicycles for veterans who are unable to get around town.

“In order for our veterans to have the independence to be able to search for a job or be able to travel to their place of employment having a bicycle is two wheels moving forward to a fresh start,” said Brett Robbins, public affairs officer for Salem VA Medical Center .

Salem VA Medical Center serves over 38,000 veterans in our area and has already identified a great deal of veterans who are in need.

Kelly Sandridge, Vice President Marketing at Goodwill industries of the Valleys, tells 10 News this is just another way to repay retired service members for their sacrifice.



“What better way to give back to our community and honor our veterans for their service and than being able to connect them with the things they need and Goodwill is already about helping people get back to work,” said Sandridge.

So, how can you help? You can drop off bikes at the Goodwill store on East Main Street in Salem until April 30. Just be sure to tell them it's for the Bikes for Vets campaign.





