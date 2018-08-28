Goodwill celebrates new space to better help serve special needs individuals

Goodwill is celebrating a new space to better serve people with special needs.

The renovations have wrapped up at the Goodwill jobs campus in Roanoke.

People gathered for snacks and a celebration Monday afternoon.

Goodwill's discovery services program trains and improves people's day to day skills.

The new space features an entertainment area, offices, and a sensory room with controlled colors and sounds to help with care.

"It enables us to meet our mission so helping people and families in our community build a better life through work and independence, so the independence piece of what we do is here serving people to increase their ability to be more independent so it helps us meet our mission," said

Stephanie Hoer, the senior director of program services at Goodwill.

A number of donations and grants funded the upgrades.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.