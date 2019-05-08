Goodwill hiring hundreds of employees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you know anyone who is looking for a job? Goodwill is hiring.
The company is hoping to hire more than 200 sales associates and donated goods processors in Roanoke, the New River Valley, and the Shenandoah Valley.
Goodwill offers benefits for full-time employees such as medical, dental, vision, life, retirement, educational reimbursement, and paid time off. Part-time employees have access to retirement and employee assistance benefits.
Roanoke hiring event
Date: Wednesday, May 8
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Goodwill Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Roanoke VA 24017
Madison Heights hiring event
Date: Thursday, May 16
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Goodwill Jobs Center, 174 River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights VA 24572
Harrisonburg hiring event
Date: Wednesday, May 8
Time: Noon - 3 p.m.
Location: Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 2025 East Market Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Louisa hiring event
Date: Friday, May 10
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Betty Queen Center, 522 Industrial Drive, Louisa VA 23093
Charlottesville hiring event
Date: Wednesday, May 15
Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Northside Library, 705 Rio Road West, Charlottesville VA 22901
Charlottesville Community Job Fair
Date: Thursday, May 23
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: John Paul Arena, 295 Massie Drive, Charlottesville VA 22903
