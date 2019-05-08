Goodwill hiring hundreds of employees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you know anyone who is looking for a job? Goodwill is hiring.

The company is hoping to hire more than 200 sales associates and donated goods processors in Roanoke, the New River Valley, and the Shenandoah Valley.

Goodwill offers benefits for full-time employees such as medical, dental, vision, life, retirement, educational reimbursement, and paid time off. Part-time employees have access to retirement and employee assistance benefits.

Roanoke hiring event

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Goodwill Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Roanoke VA 24017

Madison Heights hiring event

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Goodwill Jobs Center, 174 River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights VA 24572



Harrisonburg hiring event

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Time: Noon - 3 p.m.

Location: Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 2025 East Market Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801



Louisa hiring event

Date: Friday, May 10

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Betty Queen Center, 522 Industrial Drive, Louisa VA 23093



Charlottesville hiring event

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Northside Library, 705 Rio Road West, Charlottesville VA 22901



Charlottesville Community Job Fair

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: John Paul Arena, 295 Massie Drive, Charlottesville VA 22903

